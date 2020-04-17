WFP Egypt Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

0.6 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.8 m cash based transfers made

US$47 m six months (May - October 2020) net funding requirements

121,211 people assisted WFP in March 2020

Operational Updates

• At the onset of the COVID -19 emergency, WFP was quick to disseminate related messages in coordination with the Ministry of Education under the national awareness campaign led by the Ministry of Health and Population and the World Health Organization to 5,300 members of WFP-assisted communities in 9 governorates. The campaign messages and posts were installed in Community School tablets, where users were directed to the national campaign websites. The Google Hangout App, Short Message Service, Facebook pages as well as WhatsApp groups were also used to maximize outreach to all community members.

Prior to Government’s decision (issued on the 14 March) to suspend schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

• In partnership with PepsiCo, WFP assisted 3,590 students of community school students in Menia, Giza and Assiut with inschool snacks and 3,518 families of these students with conditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items.

WFP’s assistance contributes to children’s micronutrient intake, families’ dietary diversity and food security.

• As part of WFP’s Community Hubs Initiative, WFP developed a digital tool for teachers to collect information on ongoing activities. To effectively launch the digital reporting tool, WFP trained 50 teachers in Luxor, Menia and Qena.

• WFP supported 829 women with the provision of micro-loans (of a total amount of EGP 4 million) to help launch their own income generating activities.

• Under WFP’s One Refugee Policy, WFP supported 99,932 refugees of different nationalities through general food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings for 245 refugees and host communities and nutrition support to 3,187 pregnant and lactating Syrian women.

• To diversify smallholders agriculture-based livelihoods, WFP trained 58 men and 635 women on raising ducks, goats and bee keeping. Further, 1,858 women and 1,007 men received ducks and goats as in-kind microloans to launch or expand previously launched livelihood projects.