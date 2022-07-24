WFP Egypt Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

130,000 people assisted in June 2022

USD 2.5m cash-based transfers made

USD 49m six months (July-December 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

WFP continued to assist about 105,000 vulnerable refugees through monthly cash assistance to help them secure their basic food needs.

WFP provided a capacity strengthening support to Takaful Foundation and partner non-governmental organizations on managing revolving micro-loan capital of about USD 196,000 provided previously to women business owners. Earlier, WFP trained these 550 women from eight governorates - who are now business owners - on micro-enterprise management, lending, and e-marketing for launching or expanding their businesses.

As part of WFP's support to local administrative units of selected villages under the national ‘Decent Life’ initiative, WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Development, conducted capacity strengthening activities for 130 members of the Ministry’s various units in Luxor. The trainings focused on leadership skills, communications through technology and the use of work applications.

As part of the national awareness-raising initiative named “Waei” (‘awareness’ in Arabic) and the national school health programme, WFP partnered with the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the National Nutrition Institute to implement a series of nutrition workshops in selected community schools in Fayoum, Beni Suef, and Luxor. The workshops focus on nutrition during the ‘first 1,000 days of life” as well as school-age/adolescents’ nutrition, targeting 500 teachers who will then extend the trainings to their students and communities.