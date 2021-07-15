WFP Egypt Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 29 June 2021, a total of 280,770 COVID-19 cases and 15,096 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

Together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), WFP assisted about 25,610 families of community school children in the governorates of Luxor, Fayoum, Qena, and Bani Suweif with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to the increase food security of vulnerable families and help to protect from the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

To economically empower women, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MoSS) and nongovernmental organizations provided 680 women with micro-loans for the launch or expansion of income-generating activities with a total value of USD 255,000 in ten governorates. WFP is working on expanding its support to more women in need in underprivileged villages in five governorates, whereby women will receive training on enterprise, marketing, and lending. These trainees will then in turn train further women in rural areas.

Under the auspices of MoSS and in partnership with USAID and the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), WFP launched the fourth round of Training of Trainers programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme targeting community workers from Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr Elsheikh and Matrouh as well as government representatives from MoSS. The training aims to develop the counselling and monitoring capacity of MoSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition and health awareness of assisted pregnant and lactating women (of children under 2). The programme also supports the digitalization of the counselling service and monitoring through the use of tablets and digital tools.

As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national nutrition programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with MoSS provided cash transfers to about 27,000 vulnerable Egyptian children under two years of age registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.

H.E Minister of Manpower endorsed WFP Egypt’s youth activities into a new national initiative under his patronage called “Strengthening vocational skills of Egyptian Youth.” As part of this initiative, WFP provides training to youth with the aim to boost their skills and employability and qualify them for the needs of the modern-day labour market while increasing their work and livelihood opportunities. Within this initiative, WFP conducted capacity building trainings for 80 local trainers and staff of the Ministry of Manpower across Upper Egypt on ICT and marketing skills. This comes in parallel with the provision of technical equipment to the different vocational centres in seven governorates.