WFP Egypt Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 30 June 2020 a total of 68,311 COVID-19 cases and 2,953 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (WHO).

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 39,000 families of community school students and teachers received unconditional cash transfers in 9 governorates (Assiut, Aswan, Luxor, Giza, Fayoum, Matrouh, Qena, Bani Suweif and Minia), redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of WFP’s women economic empowerment programmes, WFP provided partner NGOs with technical and administrative advice to be followed upon the disbursement of loans benefiting women. In June 2020, 3 NGOs have begun providing about 350 women with micro-loans for income generating activities at a total value of EGP 1.9 million. WFP also instructed all participating NGOs to follow the Ministry of Health’s and WHO guidance on COVID-19 social distancing and hygiene measures.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Local Development, WFP’s second cycle of general food assistance (GFA) for about 250,000 family members of Egyptian casual labour workers was extended during the month of June. This extension was to allow for more time for the redemption of unconditional cash transfers for nutritious food items at local retail shops.

Similarly, WFP extended the redemption period of its May cycle of GFA reaching about 111,000 refugees and of nutrition support (unconditional cash assistance) for about 6,500 refugee pregnant and lactating women and their infants under 2 years of age during the month of June. The assisted refugees come from 9 different nationalities.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, smallholder farmer activities that involve large gatherings have been postponed until further notice. Meanwhile, WFP supported about 2,900 smallholder farmers to improve their production and returns through land consolidation, improved irrigation and provision of new crops and seed varieties.