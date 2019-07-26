WFP Egypt Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

551,487 people assisted in June 2019

397.3 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.9 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made

US$ 37.2 m six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The Ministry of Education (MOE) and WFP held a roundtable discussion on the empowerment of adolescent children. The discussion, which was attended by government representatives, nongovernmental organizations, private sector and community school graduates, highlighted the importance of vocational and entrepreneurship training for vulnerable adolescents, especially school drop-outs above the age of 15.

• To help address child labour, WFP provided on-thejob-training to enhance the capacity of 124 Child Protection Committee (CPC) members in case management of children identified at risk.

• More than 3,600 teachers, head of community schools and IT departments developed their capacity to access the Egyptian Knowledge Bank through WFPled trainings in eight governorates. An online community channel was created to connect teachers with their peers, directorate of education and WFP field staff to promote the exchange of information.

• In June, heads of community schools and school feeding departments at the central and governorate levels started using the Class Management Application, which was developed by MOE with the support of WFP, to assist the collection of timely data (such as attendance and distribution of assistance) for evidence-based decision making.

• Awareness-raising sessions on first aid, emergency preparedness and irrigation techniques were held at the Community Hubs in Luxor, reaching 230 community members including school workers, farmers and family members of community-school children.

• As part of WFP’s refugee response, WFP supported 100,349 Syrian, African, Yemeni and Iraqi refugees through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 165 beneficiaries and nutrition support to 3,760 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).