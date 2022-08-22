WFP Egypt Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

130,640 people assisted in July 2022

USD 2.8m cash-based transfers made

USD 29 m six months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP continued to assist about 100,000 registered vulnerable refugees through monthly cash assistance to help them secure their basic food needs.

• WFP continued to provide capacity strengthening support to the Takaful Foundation in managing a revolving micro-loan capital of about USD 180,000.

The most recent batch of loans were provided to over 650 women from the governorates of Menia, Beni Suef, Luxor and Assiut, who received trainings on micro-enterprise management, lending and emarketing to help launch and expand their own micro-businesses.

• Under the ‘First 1,000 Days’ programme, WFP and the Ministry of Social Solidarity provided cash top-ups to about 27,000 pregnant and lactating women under the national programme ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity), following a halt of one month due to lack of funding.

• As part of its climate-adaptive rural development activities, WFP trained about 1,200 smallholder farmers from 60 villages across five governorates in Southern Egypt on enhanced agricultural practices for increased and environmentally sustainable yields.

• Moreover, to help enhance the sustainable livelihoods of these smallholder families and support rural women’s economic empowerment, WFP trained 235 rural women on poultry-raising as an alternative source of livelihood. Trained women are now eligible to receive in-kind loans of ducks from local WFP NonGovernmental Organizations (NGO) partners.

• In line with the Government's priority towards the promotion of digital citizenship, WFP supported the establishment of an enterprise mailing system for the Executive Agency for Comprehensive Development Projects (EACDP) and trained staff on how to secure correspondence and documents exchanged between the EACDP head office and project teams in Egypt’s governorates.