WFP Egypt Country Brief, July 2021

Operational Updates

As of 31 July 2021, a total of 284,262 COVID-19 cases and 16,524 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

Together with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, WFP assisted about 27,000 families of community school children in 5 governorates with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to increase the food security of vulnerable families and help protect them from the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

To economically empower vulnerable women, WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provided 650 women with micro-loans for the launch or expansion of income-generating activities with a total value of USD 230,000 in 10 governorates.

In collaboration with Takaful Foundation, WFP conducted a training of trainers (TOT) on women enterprise, loans, and digital marketing for about 50 field trainers, including government workers and NGOs in Minya and Assiut. Trained personnel will further cascade these trainings to targeted women under the national ‘Decent Life’ initiative.

In expanding the successful ‘Community Hubs’ model, WFP and the Ministry of Local Development (MOLD) are introducing the model within MOLD’s village-level local administrative units. About 60 villages in 6 governorates in Upper Egypt have been selected by WFP and the Ministry as a pilot and relevant needs assessments are underway.

The Ministry of Manpower and WFP launched a specialized training programme in the field of information and communication technology under the national project, ‘Your skill is your profession’. The trainings take place at the Vocational Training Center of the Directorate of Manpower in Assiut and Qena.

WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers to about 120,000 registered refugees (from nine countries) to help secure their basic food needs. In partnership with the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), WFP is also providing nutritional awareness sessions to a target of 3,000 pregnant and lactating refugee women as well as TOT on nutritional issues for refugee community leaders.

In July, the third round of the WFP and Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates joint training programme, ‘Bedeya Digital’, was launched in addition to the graduation of the first group of 400 trainees. The programme supports Egyptian youth at risk of irregular migration, as well as young Egyptian returnees in accessing jobs and income-generating opportunities through skills development and vocational trainings.

Under the auspices of MOSS and in partnership with USAID and NNI, WFP launched the fifth round of Training of Trainers programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme targeting community workers in North and South Sinai as well as MOSS representatives. The training aims to develop the counselling and monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition and health awareness of assisted pregnant and lactating mothers (of children under 2).

As part of the ‘First 1,000 Days’ programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with MOSS provided cash transfers to about 71,000 family members of vulnerable Egyptian children and 10,600 vulnerable children under two years of age registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.