WFP Egypt Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

US$6 m cash based transfers made

US$53 m six months (September 2020 - February 2021) net funding requirements

783,000 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• As of 30 July 2020 a total of 93,757 COVID-19 cases and 4,774 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (WHO), The Government is gradually easing lockdown measures for a resumption of normal activities.

• About 30,000 families of community school students and teachers received unconditional cash transfers in 10 governorates redeemable for nutritious food items at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

• WFP Egypt in coordination with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Immigration and Expatriates Affairs launched the first online training programme for community schoolteachers under the Presidential ‘Life Saving Boats’ initiative for safe migration. The training carried out in the governorate of Assiut ranged from basic ICT skills to awareness raising on irregular migration and safe alternatives for migration.

• WFP and its partner NGOs resumed loan disbursement in the governorates of Minia, Fayoum, Assiut, Luxor, Qena and Bani Suef, with a total disbursement of about EGP 5 million in July 2020. WFP continues to provide NGOs with technical support to ensure the safety of both NGO staff and beneficiaries.

• Similarly, WFP extended the redemption period of GFA for about 108,000 refugees as well as that of nutrition support (unconditional cash assistance) to about 6,000 pregnant and lactating refugee women and their infants under 2 years of age in July. The assisted refugees come from 9 different nationalities.

• In support of the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), WFP provided monthly cash assistance of EGP 400 to 76,000 vulnerable beneficiaries who were excluded from the Takaful and Karama national social protection programme.

The assistance mainly targets vulnerable female-headed households and widows.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national programme, WFP in collaboration with MOSS, supported about 38,000 children under two years of age and lactating mothers with a monthly cash top up of EGP 200 to the ‘Takaful & Karama’ national social protection system. This support aims to cushion the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on poor Egyptian families.

• Due to the COVID-19 crisis, smallholder farmer activities that involve large gatherings have been postponed until further notice. Meanwhile, WFP supported about 500 smallholder farmers to improve their production and returns through technical support in land consolidation, improved irrigation and provision of new crops and seed varieties.

• WFP and its partner Community Development Associations (CDAs) also provided in-kind microloans of ducks, goats and bees to about 380 rural women and men after having completed the necessary trainings to help diversify their agriculture-based livelihoods.

• WFP Egypt launched its collaboration with the Government of Egypt to extend resilience support activities to smallholder farmers in 60 villages by end of 2024 under the ‘Strengthening Climate Resilience and Food Security through Livelihood Enhancement and Rural Innovation’ project funded by the Netherlands Government.