WFP Egypt Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 3.86 m cash-based transfers made

USD 28 m six-month (February 2022 – July 2022) net funding requirements

265,000 people assisted in January 2022

Operational Updates

By 31 January, 425,911 COVID-19 cases and 22,635 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

WFP continued to provide cash assistance (USD 11 per child) to about 27,000 family members of community school children in the poorest villages in Luxor, Qena, Fayoum and Beni Suef, to help increase the food security of vulnerable families negatively affected by the pandemic.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), Takaful (solidarity) Foundation, and WFP continued to deliver training on micro-enterprise management, lending, and marketing for about 80 women from villages in Qena under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme. The majority applied for WFP micro-loans given their increased confidence in businesses management. In addition, WFP supported Takaful foundation and partner non-governmental organizations in managing previously provided revolving loan capital of USD 153,000 to benefit about 400 women in launching/expanding their businesses (in 9 governorates).

As part of the national youth development initiative, ‘Your skill is your profession’, the Ministry of Manpower, WFP and private sector partners extended the joint youth vocational training to the governorates of Qena, Luxor and Beni Suef. In January, an additional 20 trainees graduated from the hospitality programme in Sohag, adding to 80 graduates thus far.

In January, WFP, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, and the National Council for Women continued implementing the first phase of the joint ‘Gender Equality Debates Programme.’ The aim is to promote awareness around gender inequality issues through demonstration debates, engaging teachers and primary school students in the governorates of Luxor, Fayoum, Sohag and Qena.

WFP continued to support about 100,000 refugees from different nationalities through a monthly payment (USD 25 per person) to help secure their basic food needs. WFP also provided nutrition support in cash assistance to about 3,000 pregnant and lactating refugee women to help secure their nutritional needs and that of their children under the age of two.

Under the ‘First 1,000 Days’ nutrition programme, WFP and MOSS provided cash top-ups (USD 13 per child) to about 27,000 pregnant and lactating women registered under the national social protection programme ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity).

In partnership with MOSS and the National Nutrition Institute, WFP continued implementing a training-totrainers programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” programme targeting community workers in the Beheira governorate. The training aims to develop the counselling and digital monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase assisted mothers’ nutrition and health awareness.

WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation (MALR) operationalised agricultural waste management activities in 60 villages (in Sohag, Qena, Luxor and Aswan governorates). WFP supported farmers with new techniques to transform sugar cane waste into fodder, promoting agricultural byproducts and providing an additional income source for households.