WFP Egypt Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

US$ 3.75 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 41.3 m six months (February 2021 – July 2021) net funding requirements

356,175 people assisted In January 2021

Operational Updates

As of 31 January 2021, a total of 165,418 COVID-19 cases and 9,263 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center).

WFP assisted about 26,000 families of community school children, including 4,100 newly enrolled first graders and transfer students in six governorates with cash-based transfers (CBT) redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

WFP and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) launched a joint youth employment program for the provision of vocational and capacity strengthening trainings for Ministry staff managing the Ministry’s employment observatory, named the “National Platform for Labour Market Information”. To help launch the program, WFP conducted an online webinar to identify technical and capacity gaps of the Ministry staff. Based on findings from the webinar, WFP will upgrade two of the Ministry’s mobile vocational units to enable the provision of trainings to youth on agri-business and electronics.

WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and non-governmental organizations provided 500 women in 10 governorates with microloans for income-generating activities with a total value of EGP 3 million.

WFP provided general food assistance (GFA) in the form of CBT to about 117,700 registered refugees (from nine different countries) to help secure their basic food needs during this critical period.

As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with MOSS, provided cash top-ups of EGP 200 through the Egyptian Post Office to about 21,600 vulnerable Egyptian households with children under two years of age within the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.