WFP Egypt Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

US$ 3.74 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 43.5 m six months (April – September 2021) net funding requirements

375,800 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

As of 28 February 2021, a total of 182,424 COVID-19 cases and 10,688 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population).

Together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), WFP assisted about 33,000 families of community school children across 6 governorates with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

In partnership with MOE, WFP provided technological upgrades (tablets, projection screens, Wi-Fi connection) to seven community schools in Matrouh after having received necessary infrastructural renovations. The Ministry and WFP aim to extend technological upgrades to 450 community schools in line with national plans to expand digital learning.

To economically empower women, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and non-governmental organizations provided 500 women with revolving micro-loans for income-generating activities with a total value of EGP 3 million.

WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers to about 117,700 registered refugees (from nine different countries) to help secure their basic food needs.

As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national nutrition programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with MOSS, provided cash top-ups to about 25,000 vulnerable Egyptian households with children under two years of age registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’.

As of February 2021, over 1,500 smallholder farmers in Southern Egypt engaged in community mobilisation activities and benefited from trainings on improved agricultural and sustainable irrigation.