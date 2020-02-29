WFP Egypt Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

13.3 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.78 m cash based transfers made

US$48.4 m six months (April - September 2020) net funding requirements

118,713 people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

• In partnership with PepsiCo, WFP assisted 3,518 families of community school students in Menia, Giza and Assiut by providing in-school snacks and conditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items. WFP’s assistance contributes to children’s micronutrient intake, families’ dietary diversity and food security.

• Together with the Ministry of Education, WFP launched a series of awareness raising activities in Community Hubs in 6 governorates. The first awareness-raising session on first aid and emergency preparedness took place in Menia reaching over 32 men and women.

• WFP renovated, equipped and transformed 7 new community schools into ‘Community Hubs’ in Matrouh. Among the assisted schools, 14 teachers were trained on how to access the Egyptian Knowledge Bank and use technology to enhance teaching content and methods.

• WFP renovated 136 community schools in partnership with UNICEF reaching a total of 933 schools since the start of the partnership in 2019.

• Under WFP’s One Refugee Policy, WFP supported 95,661 refugees of different nationalities through general food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings for 230 refugees and host communities and nutrition support to 3,281 pregnant and lactating Syrian women.

• WFP tested digital nutrition modules in a Community Hub in Luxor. This encouraged the use of digital tools and helped to gather feedback from teachers and Education supervisors for further development of learning modules as well as Social Behavioural Change Campaigns on nutrition for school-age children.

• WFP’s supported 5,446 smallholder famers (men and women) in Upper Egypt to increase their livestock and agricultural production and returns through land consolidation, and introduction of new crops.

• To help diversify smallholders agriculture-based livelihoods,

WFP trained 274 men and 364 women on raising ducks, goats and bee keeping. Further, 871 women and 436 men received ducks and goats as in-kind microloans to launch or expand previously launched livelihood projects.