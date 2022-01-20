WFP Egypt Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

USD 2.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 20.2 m six-month (January 2022 – June 2022) net funding requirements

105,000 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• By 31 December 2021, a total of 385,575 COVID cases and 21,752 deaths have been confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

• WFP and the Ministry of Education and Technical Education (MOETE) continued to provide cash assistance (USD 11 per child) to about 900 families of community school children in the most disadvantaged villages in Aswan, to help increase food security of vulnerable families negatively affected by the pandemic.

• Within the framework of the national youth development initiative ‘Your skill is your profession’, the Ministry of Manpower, WFP and the Hilton Luxor Resort & Spa continued to deliver its vocational training programme on hospitality. In December, an additional 20 young trainees enrolled in the programme. Among the 40 graduates of the programme thus far, 30 percent have found employment in the hospitality field.

• The Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), Takaful (solidarity) Foundation, and WFP delivered training on micro-enterprise management, lending, and marketing for about 1,300 women from villages in Luxor, Aswan and Qena under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme. Of the women trained about 350 received micro-loans. In addition, WFP continued to support partner nongovernmental organizations in managing previously provided revolving loan capital of USD 191,000 to benefit about 600 women to launch or expand their businesses.

• WFP continued to support about 98,000 refugees from different nationalities through a monthly payment (USD 25 per person) to help secure their basic food needs.

Additionally, WFP also provided nutrition support in the form of cash assistance to about 2,600 pregnant and lactating refugee women to help secure the nutritional needs and that of their children under the age of two.

• In partnership with MOSS and the National Nutrition Institute, WFP continued the implementation of a training-to-trainers (TOT) programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme targeting community workers in Portsaid, Ismailia, Suez and Damietta with funding from the German-Egyptian Debt Swap Programme. The training aims to develop the counselling and digital monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition and health awareness of assisted mothers.