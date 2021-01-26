WFP Egypt Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

US$ 3.75 m cash based transfers made

US$ 47.9 m six months (February – July 2021) net funding requirements

350,700 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

• As of 31 December 2020, a total of 136,644 COVID-19 cases and 7,576 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Al Ahram). The Government issued stricter enforcement of protective measures, prohibited large gatherings, and closed schools and universities as the country progresses into the second wave of COVID-19 transmissions.

• WFP assisted about 26,400 families of community school children in six governorates with cash transfers redeemable at local retail shops. This assistance includes the families of about 350 newly enrolled first graders and transfer students who completed their school registration at the assisted governorates. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

• WFP, together with the Ministry of Education (MOE) transformed 34 community schools into ‘Community Hubs’ with the installation of new teaching technologies (such as a tablet, internet access, projector screen, etc.). Teachers were also trained on the use and maintenance of class equipment and how to access digital teaching resources on the Egyptian Knowledge Bank to strengthen the quality of education.

• With the support of teachers and local Education Departments, an online assessment of needed community school renovations, data network coverage and teachers' knowledge and use of technology for all community schools in Luxor, Qena, Beni Sweif and Fayoum was conducted. Results will help inform needs to transform all community schools in the four governorates into ‘Community Hubs’.

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 days’ national programme and WFP’s COVID-19 emergency response, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Solidarity, provided cash top-ups of EGP 200 through the Egyptian Post Office to about 40,600 Egyptian households with children under two years of age under the umbrella of the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’. This support aims to cushion the socio-economic impacts of the COVID19 crisis on poor Egyptian families.