WFP Egypt Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

22.2 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.3 m cash based transfers made

US$46 m six months (February - July 2020) net funding requirements

115,515 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• In partnership with Shell Egypt and PepsiCo, WFP assisted 4,943 families of community school students in Matrouh, Menia, Giza and Assiut by providing in-school snacks and conditional cash transfers redeemable for nutritious food items, contributing to children’s micronutrient intake and helping families increase their dietary diversity and food security.

• As part of a joint capacity building programme with the Ministry of Migration and Egyptian Expatriates, 45 community school teachers were trained as champions to raise awareness of youth, children and parents on safe alternatives to migration to help reduce irregular migration incidents amongst younger generations.

• In collaboration with the National Council for Women (NCW), WFP conducted community awareness sessions on the importance of girls education and effects of early marriage through Community Hubs (transformed Community Schools that serve as shared service platforms for communities) in 5 governorates (Sohag, Assiut, Qena, Luxor and Aswan), reaching 236 girls, 187 women, 32 boys and 11 men. Given their success, the NCW requested to expand these sessions to all Community Hubs.

• WFP completed the renovation of 111 community schools in 4 governorates in partnership with UNICEF reaching a total of 780 schools since the start of the partnership with funding from the EU.

• As part of WFP’s One Refugee Policy, WFP supported 88,286 refugees of different nationalities through general food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 250 refugees and host communities and nutrition support to 3,339 pregnant and lactating Syrian women.

• WFP’s smallholder farmers resilience activities reached 7,296 men and women in about 60 villages, helping them increase their production and returns from small agricultural business through land consolidation, and the introduction of new crops and varieties.

• As part of WFP’s ongoing in-kind micro-credit scheme, a total of 1,407 women and 701 men in about 60 villages received ducks and goats as in-kind microloans to launch their own livelihood project. To promote income diversification among farmers, WFP also provided trainings on livestock raising and bee keeping.