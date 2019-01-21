WFP Egypt Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

246.73 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.88 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 22.0 m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

489,145 people assisted in DECEMBER 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP’s school feeding programme provided fortified date bars to 58,369 marginalised children in 2,306 rural community schools in eight governorates. Takehome entitlements were provided to 186,050 family members of children with school attendance of 80 percent or more.

• In preparation for the next phase of the “First 1,000 Days of Life” Programme, WFP is working closely with relevant partners to lead the development of a comprehensive plan for nutrition counselling support within the scope of a social and behavioural change strategy and related nutrition counselling and awareness-raising interventions.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education developed the first Interactive Key Performance Indicator platform, providing dynamic and interactive analysis through 11 dashboards on key indicators aligned with the Ministry’s priorities for decision-making and monitoring.

• Through its livelihood activities, WFP supported 305 mothers of community school children through microloans. Assessments have shown that WFP trainings on decision making, finance, marketing, and gender roles, helped financially empower assisted women.

• In support of the national system for Child Protection, WFP trained 92 members of the Child Protection Committees and Protection Units on child labour case management. WFP provided 100 tablets to labour inspectors to facilitate data collection, referral of identified cases to the child protection committee, and linking departments of the Ministry of Manpower at district, governorate and central levels.

• Within the community hubs initiative, over 100 farmers actively engaged in a climate change session held at the community hub school in Armant, Al Tod and AlGharbi Kamoula. Other sessions on safe poultry farming involved over 100 women. WFP also held consultation meetings with stakeholders to discuss key areas of collaboration between the relevant directorate and the community hub.