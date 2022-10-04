WFP Egypt Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

130,700 people assisted in August 2022

US$2.6m cash-based transfers made

US$31 m six months (September 2022 – February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), conducted sustainability strategy consultations with partner non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that manage WFP micro-loan capital in support of women in Luxor, Qena and Menia. The loans support vulnerable women to start income-generating activities to improve their livelihood and that of their families.

• WFP continued to support the Ministry of Education and Technical Education’s (MOETE) pilot teaching initiative whereby student volunteers provide online guided English sessions to over 140 rural community school students in Fayoum through use of digital tools provided by WFP.

• WFP continues to assist about 100,000 registered vulnerable refugees through monthly cash assistance to help them secure their basic food needs.

• Under the ‘First 1,000 Days’ nutrition programme,

WFP and MOSS provided cash top-ups to about 28,000 pregnant and lactating women within the national social protection programme ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity).

• In partnership with MOETE and the National Nutrition Institute, WFP continued its national school health training programme under the national initiative ‘WAEI’ (‘awareness’ in Arabic) for 160 community schoolteachers in Qena. The training enhances teachers’ capacities to increase the nutrition and health awareness of children and their families.

• As part of its climate-adaptive rural development activities and contributing to the Government's efforts to increase production of strategic crops, WFP trained about 400 smallholder farmers in about 40 villages in Southern Egypt on enhanced agricultural practices for increased and environmentally sustainable yields (of sorghum and wheat).

• To enhance sustainable livelihoods and support women’s economic empowerment, WFP trained 500 women on poultry-raising as an alternative source of income and distributed in-kind loans of ducks to over 2,300 previously trained women.