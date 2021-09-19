WFP Egypt Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$3.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$58.6 m six month (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

335,800 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

• As of 31 August 2021, a total of 288,441 COVID-19 cases and 16,736 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (Worldometer Egypt).

• Together with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education (MOETE), WFP assisted about 27,000 families of community school children in five governorates with cash assistance redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to increase food security of vulnerable families and protect them from the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

• In partnership with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), and as part of the national project, ‘Your skill is your profession’, WFP contributed to efforts towards youth employment by upgrading four of the Ministry’s vocational centres with ICT equipment in Matrouh, west of Alexandria.

• WFP provided food assistance through cash-based transfers to about 118,000 registered refugees to help secure their basic food needs. In partnership with the National Nutrition Institute (NNI), WFP provided nutritional awareness sessions to a target of 3,000 pregnant and lactating refugee women as well as Training of Trainers (TOT) on nutritional issues for refugee community leaders.

• Under the auspices of the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS) and in partnership with the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance and NNI, WFP delivered the TOT programme under the national “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme for community workers and MOSS representatives in Qalubeya, Alexandria and Menia. The training aims to develop the counselling and monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition and health awareness of assisted pregnant and lactating mothers (of children aged 24-59 months).

• As part of the ‘First 1,000 Days’ programme, WFP in collaboration with MOSS provided cash transfers to about 71,000 family members of vulnerable Egyptian children and 10,600 vulnerable children aged 24-59 months registered under the national social protection programme, ‘Takaful and Karama’(Solidarity and Dignity).

• Together with Community Development Associations (CDAs), WFP provided about 200,000 in-kind microloans (of ducks) to women in 60 villages to help launch their own income-generating project. Participating women received vocational trainings and will also receive support through the CDAs and local veterinary clinics throughout the project lifetime.

• The WFP Egypt market assessments is now published online here. The assessment provides information on how the local economy and market functions, enabling WFP to identify the best means to provide assistance and maximize impact. The biennial assessment covers marketrelated data on prices, food availability and supply chains.