WFP Egypt Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

As of 30 August 2020, a total of 98,727 COVID-19 cases and 5,399 deaths were confirmed in Egypt (WHO), the Government is gradually easing lockdown measures for a resumption of normal activities.

About 28,500 families of community school students received unconditional cash transfers in 8 governorates redeemable at local retail shops. The assistance aims to protect the food security of vulnerable families from economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

Under Egypt’s Presidential Initiative ‘Life Saving Boats’, WFP, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Immigration launched a second online training session on irregular migration for community schoolteachers in Qena. This intervention follows the first successful training delivered in July 2020, with the aim of raising awareness on the challenges of irregular migration and on safe migration alternatives, while capitalising on the opportunity to promote use of technology (tablets and internet) for social distancing measures.

As part of WFP’s women economic empowerment programme, 850 women received micro-loans from participating NGOs for income generating activities with a total disbursement of EGP 3.6 million in August 2020. To ensure safety of both NGO staff and beneficiaries, WFP shared the Ministry of Health and WHO’s guidance on social distancing and hygiene measures with partner NGOs.

Similarly, WFP extended the redemption period of GFA in the form of CBT for about 108,000 refugees in August. The assisted refugees come from 9 different nationalities.

In support of the Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), WFP provided monthly cash assistance of EGP 400 to 75,000 vulnerable beneficiaries who were excluded from the Takaful and Karama national social protection programme. The assistance mainly targets vulnerable female-headed households and widows.