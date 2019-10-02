WFP Egypt Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

106,499 people assisted in August 2019

US$ 2.9 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made

US$ 39.3 m six months (October 2019–March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP is working to transform community schools to ‘community hubs’ with technology and services that bring the community together. As part of WFP’s community hub activities in Luxor, First Aid trainings were provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent for 60 siblings of community school children.

• More than 80 students attended awareness training sessions on personal hygiene as part of a communitywide awareness campaign in 12 community hubs in Luxor. Teachers at the community hubs delivered the trainings under the supervision of relevant Ministry of Education directorate units. Also, over 60 farmers, received training on water saving irrigation techniques by the Directorate of Agriculture through the community hubs.

• WFP launched its Livelihood Support Programme for Women Empowerment in Matrouh governorate in partnership with Shell Oil. Programme trainers participated in a five-day training on the ‘Get Ahead for Women’ manual that provides for the practical and strategic needs of low-income women in enterprise by strengthening their basic business and people management skills.

• WFP completed renovation of 50 community schools in 3 Governorates in a partnership with UNICEF.

• As part of WFP’s refugee response, WFP supported 102,618 Syrian, African, Yemeni and Iraqi refugees through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 1,770 beneficiaries and nutrition support to 4,362 pregnant and lactating women.

• The Ministry of Health and Population, Egyptian Lactation Consultants Association, International Baby Foods Action Network, and WFP celebrated the World Breastfeeding Week with two national nutrition advocacy events focusing on breastfeeding and the baby-friendly facilities initiative.

• WFP Egypt supported a Training of Trainers on nutrition for Libya’s Ministry of Education. The training was coordinated with WFP Libya, along with Egypt’s National Nutrition Institute (NNI) within the scope of the South-South cooperation between Egypt and Libya. NNI experts led the trainings which aim to expand and reach a total of 4,000 school teachers and officials to create a foundation for the launch of WFP’s School Feeding Programme in Libya.