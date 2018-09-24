WFP Egypt Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 91 mt of food assistance distributed

- US$1.84 m cash-based transfers made

- US$28.5 m six months (September 2018 – February 2019) net funding requirements

- 139,757 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

WFP Egypt’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) started on 1 July 2018 and is expected to end in 30 June 2023. The CSP focuses on strengthening national capacity to tackle the underlying causes of vulnerability to food insecurity and malnutrition while responding to humanitarian needs. WFP supports Egypt’s South–South cooperation efforts to foster resilient livelihoods in the region, linking to Egypt’s national priorities in agricultural development and food security.

Egypt is ranked 111 out of 188 countries in the 2016 UNDP Human Development Index, up three ranks from 2014. National poverty rates have increased to 27.8 percent in 2015 from 26.3 percent in 2012.

In the poorest areas of the country, 20 percent of children have never attended school, and a further 13 percent are noted to drop out of school early. Women's illiteracy rate stands at 35 percent compared to 18 percent for men.

As a response to food security challenges, the Government implements a social protection system that provides food assistance to vulnerable members of the population.

WFP has been in Egypt since 1968.

Operational Updates

- To enhance access to education and combat child labour in Egypt, WFP supported 44,638 children attending community schools with school meals in August. Additionally, 6,996 family members received take-home entitlements. As of July 2018, distribution has been taking place in only 5 governorates (Assuit, Luxor, Aswan, Minya, and Sohag), two of which had no distribution in August due to insufficient stock of commodities. Governorates no longer covered by the EU fund in year 5 depleted their remaining warehouse stock, reaching less beneficiaries.

- In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP rehabilitated 22 community schools, bringing the total to 1,114 community schools since the project started.

- As part of its climate change adaptation programme, WFP trained 1,638 participants (754 women and 884 men) on various activities to help enhance their livelihoods and build community resilience to the effects of extreme weather shocks. These activities include physical asset creation, community empowerment, and provision of technical expertise, contributing to better agricultural practices and skills enhancement. As of August 2018, the cumulative number of smallholder farmers and rural women supported is 36,552.

- Under the First 1,000 Days of Life project, WFP assisted 7,386 Egyptian beneficiaries with conditional cash-based transfers (CBTs).

- WFP supported 77,250 Syrian and Palestinian refugees from Syria, and 3,487 pregnant and nursing mothers (PNM) through monthly CBT in the form of food vouchers. WFP food voucher is valued at EGP 400, equivalent to USD 22.

- As part of the child protection programme, WFP visited four districts to train Child Protection Committees (32 members) and Protection Units (14 social workers). The trainings focused on monitoring the results of the first training conducted in April 2018, and following up on plans. WFP maintained discussions with the ILO to collaborate in the upcoming period, particularly in training labour inspectors.