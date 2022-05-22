WFP Egypt Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

49 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 35.5 m six-month (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements

270,000 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

In support of the National School Feeding Programme, WFP provided cash assistance to about 27,000 families of community school children in the poorest villages in Luxor, Qena, Fayoum and Beni Suef, to help increase families’ food security. Community school students also received daily in-schools snacks in the form of fortified date bars to improve their nutrition.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity (MOSS), Takaful Foundation, and WFP continued to deliver trainings on micro-enterprise management, lending, and e-marketing for over 1,400 women from villages in Beni Suef, Minya, Luxor and Fayoum under the ‘Decent Life’ national programme. Of those trained, about 120 women in Luxor received micro-loans to launch their micro-business. In collaboration with the Directorate of Social Solidarity in Luxor, WFP also trained 95 local community members to monitor and evaluate the impact of trainings and microloans among over 700 assisted families.

WFP continued to support Takaful Foundation and partner non-governmental organizations in managing previously provided revolving loan capital of about USD 83,500 to benefit 250 women in launching or expanding their businesses in the governorate of Minya.

Under the national youth development initiative ‘Your skill is your profession’, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), WFP and private sector partners continued to implement the joint youth vocational training programme in the governorates of Matrouh, Qena, Sohag, Luxor and Beni Suef, offering 30 vocational trainings in seven areas of expertise with the enrolment of about 500 trainees. In parallel, WFP trained MOM staff from the National Information Labour Market Observatory on statistical and data visualization tools for labour market analysis.

WFP continued to assist about 100,000 refugees through monthly cash assistance to help secure basic food needs.

Under the ‘First 1,000 Days’ nutrition programme, WFP and MOSS provided cash top-ups to about 30,000 pregnant and lactating women under the national social protection programme ‘Takaful and Karama’ (Solidarity and Dignity).

In partnership with MOSS and the National Nutrition Institute, WFP continued its training-of-trainers programme under the “First 1,000 Days” nutrition programme for community workers in the governorates of Fayoum and Monofeya. The training develops the counselling and digital monitoring capacity of MOSS’s community workers to increase the nutrition and health awareness of assisted vulnerable mothers in rural areas.

In partnership with MOSS, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education (MOETE) and WFP, the ‘Waei’ (‘awareness’ in Arabic) national initiative was launched in WFP-supported community schools in Luxor, Qena, Beni Suef and Fayoum in March 2022 to raise awareness on 12 different topics including early marriage and economic inclusion. In April, MOETE and WFP conducted a training of trainers for 28 Education Supervisors, who delivered the trainings to more than 600 teachers and education supervisors in the four governorates. The trained educators are now conducting awareness sessions within the community schools, aiming to reach more than 50,000 women, men, and youth.