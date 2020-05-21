WFP Egypt Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

US$4.2 m cash based transfers made

cash based transfers made US$50.6 m six months (June - November 2020) net funding requirements

six months (June - November 2020) net funding requirements 234,384 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

• As of 30 April 2020 a total of 5,537 COVID-19 cases and 392 deaths were confirmed (WHO).

• In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and due to schools’ closure, distribution of in-school date bar snacks has been temporarily halted. Upon request from the Ministry of Social Solidarity, WFP distributed the remainder of produced date bar stock to orphanages and elderly homes in need.

• About 17,000 families of community school students and teachers received unconditional cash transfers in 7 governorates (Menia, Giza, Matrouh, Assiut, Aswan, Luxor and Fayoum) in April. The assistance aims to protect the livelihoods of vulnerable families from the economic shock resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

• A national situation analysis on adolescents and youth was developed and discussed with national partners. The study reviews international trends in adolescents and youth development, and national strategies, policies, systems, programmes and related initiatives by the Government of Egypt. It also looks at the existing potential, challenges and development needs of adolescents and youth to improve their social and economic opportunities, focusing on food insecurity, vulnerability and inadequate education.

• In response to growing needs due to COVID-19, WFP extended general food assistance (GFA) to an additional 20,000 vulnerable refugees identified in partnership with UNHCR. In collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, GFA was also provided to 40,512 casual labour workers, adding to a total of about 147,779 refugees, asylum seekers and casual labour workers in April.

• Additionally, WFP extended nutrition support to non-Syrian refugee pregnant and lactating women, reaching a total of 3,989 women and their infants under 2 years of age with unconditional cash entitlements. However, due to safety restrictions, food for training activities for refugees and host communities has been temporarily halted.

• Due to the COVID-19 crisis, smallholder farmer activities that involve large gatherings have been postponed until further notice. Meanwhile WFP Egypt supported about 2,200 smallholder farmers to improve their production and returns through land consolidation, improved irrigation and provision of new crops and varieties seeds.

• As part of WFP’s #UNitedWeEat movement, WFP Egypt provided a live session on WFP’s regional Facebook account on healthy eating habits during Ramadan and nutrition during the COVID-19 crisis. To complement the nutrition session, a live session was held with celebrity Chef Sherif Afifi, presenting healthy recipes and tips on WFP’s regional Instagram account.