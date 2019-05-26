WFP Egypt Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

2,325,910 people assisted in April 2019

1,113.7 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 1.97 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made

US$ 33.9 m six months (May-October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• As part of the National School Feeding Programme, WFP provided fortified date bars to more than 1.8 million children in over 3,400 public primary schools and 85,580 children in 3,152 community schools. Conditional takehome rations of rice and oil were provided to 389,445 family members of community-school children.

• WFP organized 25 puppet plays on bullying and provided 50 wooden puppet theatres in public schools hosting Syrian refugee children in Cairo and Alexandria, reaching 5,500 children.

• To enhance teachers’ capacity, WFP trained 32 teachers on nutrition, positive discipline and emergency preparedness, and 300 teachers on pedagogy, and the promotion of children's rights and social cohesion.

• As part of WFP’s Community Hub initiative in Luxor, WFP transformed 9 community schools into ‘smart’ schools using educational technologies.

• WFP provided microloans to 727 mothers of community school children, allowing for income-generating activities and strengthened the capacity of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Government partners on livelihood support programming.

• Among efforts to combat child labour, WFP conducted 14 training workshops on child labour, reaching 436 Labour Inspectors and Child Protection Committee members in Behira, Qalubiya, Minya, Qena, Assiut and Cairo.

• WFP initiated the physical upgrading of 116 community schools to benefit about 3,000 students.

• Within WFP’s Syrian refugee response, WFP supported 77,845 refugees through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings and nutrition support to about 3,900 pregnant and lactating women.

• In collaboration with the National Nutrition Institute, WFP trained 3,500 mothers of public-school students on child nutrition.

• As part of the Presidential Initiative “100 Million Health”, WFP provided technical support and is co-branded in the Presidential Initiative for healthy students. The campaign’s public service announcements are disseminated on billboards and popular TV channels during daily peak times.