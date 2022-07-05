WFP Egypt Annual Country Report 2021 Highlights

Overview

WFP in Egypt complemented Egypt’s Vision 2030 through a humanitarian-development nexus, addressing causes of food insecurity, poverty and malnutrition through social protection, nutrition, smallholders’ resilience building and capacity-strengthening support.

WFP reached over 400,000 girls and boys, women and men across its activities in Egypt in 2021. Despite funding challenges imposing the prioritization of WFP’s humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable refugees starting August 2021, WFP reached over 125,000 refugees and asylum seekers with cash assistance to secure their basic food needs.

WFP’s activities recognized the varying needs of the Egyptian population. To accelerate sustainable development, WFP focused on capacity strengthening interventions in partnership with the Government.