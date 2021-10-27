UNHCR Egypt Supports Government Efforts to Digitalize COVID-19 Vaccination

UNHCR delivered 200 laptops to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) to support the Ministry in its efforts in health digitalization exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The laptops will support in the deployment of the national vaccination plan against COVID-19.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, donated 200 laptops to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) to support the Ministry in its efforts in the digitalization of the COVID-19 vaccination and other relevant health programmes.

UNHCR recognizes that enhancement and expansion of the national COVID-19 vaccination programme require information and communication technology to properly monitor national vaccine stockpiles and progress in vaccination rollout. This will also strengthen the vaccine supply chain management system, a critical factor in the success of Egypt’s national COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan.

Commenting on the donation, Mr. Pablo Mateu, UNHCR Representative in Egypt said that “despite the global ICT shortage, UNHCR, in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO), managed to procure the laptops for the Ministry. MoHP is a strategic partner to UNHCR Egypt and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry has generously offered refugees and asylum-seekers COVID-19 treatment on equal footing as Egyptians and has included them in the national vaccination plan which UNHCR and the refugee population are most grateful for. Supporting with the enhancement of the vaccination deployment plan is the least we can contribute to government efforts.”

The donation is part of UNHCR’s support to the national COVID-19 response plan, complementing UNHCR’s earlier donation of personal protective equipment including surgical gloves, masks, gowns and respirators to help protect health workers working at MoHP health facilities.

During the last five years, UNHCR has supported MOHP with medical equipment valued at more than $4.5 million, including devices for early detection of breast tumors, dialysis equipment, medical beds, intensive care units, and respiratory devices while equipping several health facilities in various governorates to support both Egyptians and refugees.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has intensified its efforts to provide protection services and humanitarian aid to refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Egypt, thanks to the generous support of donors, most notably from the USA, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands, among others.

As of September 2021, Egypt hosts more than 266,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR from 62 nationalities. Most refugees in Egypt are among the most vulnerable groups in the country, as 7 out of 10 refugees are unable to meet their basic needs. With the generous support of MoHP, many refugees in need of medical support are able to access primary healthcare support at nominal cost.