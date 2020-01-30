UNHCR Egypt Protection Deliverables (January - December 2019)

Refugees and Asylum-Seekers in Egypt

302,558 contacts were made to the four UNHCR offices, including 22,213 individuals in Alexandria. Refugees and asylum-seekers were attended to regarding registration, refugee status determination (RSD), community-based protection, child protection, SGBV, general protection, legal counselling and durable solutions.

254,726 refugees and asylum-seekers were hosted by Egypt and registered with UNHCR by end of 2019, including 129,210 Syrian, 47,763 Sudanese, 19,013 South Sudanese, 18,232 Eritrean and 16,256 Ethiopian nationals, as well as 24,252 individuals originating from 53 other countries.

Registration

107,903 refugees and asylum-seekers were attended to for other registration/verification related activities, including family composition adjustments, document renewals, file closures, and updating of UNHCR registration data.

31,328 individuals newly registered with UNHCR between January and December, including 4,386 children who were born in Egypt and 23,353 persons who arrived to Egypt in 2019.

Reception, Protection Counselling and Legal Assistance

2,905 specialized protection related interventions were undertaken, including provision of specific individual case counselling, protection assessments, and the identification of interim and long term solutions.

1,009 individuals received legal counselling and assistance through provision of legal representation, support in marriage authentication, birth registration, filing police reports and representation during legal proceedings.

397 government officials, including from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior, were trained during 13 workshops, on UNHCR’s Mandate, International Protection and International Refugee Law.