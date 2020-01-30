UNHCR Egypt Protection Deliverables (January - December 2019)
Refugees and Asylum-Seekers in Egypt
254,726 refugees and asylum-seekers were hosted by Egypt and registered with UNHCR by end of 2019, including 129,210 Syrian, 47,763 Sudanese, 19,013 South Sudanese, 18,232 Eritrean and 16,256 Ethiopian nationals, as well as 24,252 individuals originating from 53 other countries.
302,558 contacts were made to the four UNHCR offices, including 22,213 individuals in Alexandria.
Refugees and asylum-seekers were attended to regarding registration, refugee status determination (RSD), community-based protection, child protection, SGBV, general protection, legal counselling and durable solutions.
Registration
31,328 individuals newly registered with UNHCR between January and December, including 4,386 children who were born in Egypt and 23,353 persons who arrived to Egypt in 2019.
107,903 refugees and asylum-seekers were attended to for other registration/verification related activities, including family composition adjustments, document renewals, file closures, and updating of UNHCR registration data.
Reception, Protection Counselling and Legal Assistance
2,905 specialized protection related interventions were undertaken, including provision of specific individual case counselling, protection assessments, and the identification of interim and long term solutions.
1,009 individuals received legal counselling and assistance through provision of legal representation, support in marriage authentication, birth registration, filing police reports and representation during legal proceedings.
397 government officials, including from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior, were trained during 13 workshops, on UNHCR’s Mandate, International Protection and International Refugee Law.
358 individuals were assisted on matters related to regularization of stay in or exit permits from Egypt.
Child Protection and response to SGBV
1,631 best interest assessments for children at risk – particularly unaccompanied and separated children – were conducted by UNHCR and partners, as well as 49 best interest determinations to identify durable solutions for children at risk.
27 inter-agency case conferences were led by UNHCR to discuss and put in place a coordinated response for 479 complex cases of child protection and SGBV.
318 children attended gender training; while 252 women and teenage girls received training related to early marriage.
Refugee Status Determination
10,201 cases were interviewed for refugee status determination, including first instance, appeal and re-opening interviews.
10,991 refugee status decisions were recommended.
10,331 refugee status decisions were finalized, with an overall recognition rate of 90%.
Communication with Communities and Community Based Protection
3,756 persons with specific needs benefited from counselling, quality of life improving aids, access to supporting services, and a greater communal integration though social and recreational activities.
446 community focal persons were trained on AGD-inclusive community self-management, the identification and referral of persons with specific needs, conflict mediation, and related practices that reinforce community-based protection solutions.
9 thematic functional email boxes actioned refugee emails and responses in specific technical areas e.g. Registration, RSD, Protection Counselling; Legal; CP; SGBV; CBP; Anti-Fraud and complaints; in additional to the general UNHCR Egypt email box.
2 Facebook pages dedicated to communication with refugee communities and followed by 91,768 individuals provided regular information and updates in Arabic, English, French,
Amharic, Oromo, Somali and Tigrinya.
Asylum Nexus - Response to Detention & Irregular Migration
1,703 direct interventions undertaken with immigration authorities for immigration-related detention incidents concerning 1,816 registered refugees and asylum-seekers.
62 interventions made by UNHCR with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on detention incidents mainly related to irregular border crossing on behalf of 190 individuals, including refugees, asylum-seekers, and persons deemed in need of International Protection.
20 visits were conducted to 10 police stations in highly refugee populated areas in order to raise awareness on refugee rights and obligations.
Durable Solutions - Resettlement and Voluntary Repatriation
4,617 refugees were submitted to third countries for resettlement consideration.
8 individuals departed on Voluntary Repatriation (seven to Sudan and one to Ivory Coast).
Monitoring intentions and perceptions of Syrian refugees towards return is ongoing.