Egypt hosts 289,493 refugees and asylum-seekers from 65 countries of origin. Most refugees and asylum-seekers are located in urban areas of Greater Cairo and on the North Coast.

UNHCR Egypt is the largest refugee status determination (RSD) operation globally.

Around 37 per cent of all refugees and asylum seekers in Egypt are children.

UNHCR registers and documents refugees and asylum-seekers, and facilitates their access to protection and basic services, such as health and education.