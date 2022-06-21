UNHCR and AlSadu Society Organize a Training Program on the Art of Sadu Weaving in Alexandria

UNHCR, In cooperation with AlSadu Society, organized a five-day training programme for 15 refugee women from South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in cooperation with AlSadu Society, organized a five-day training programme on 12 – 16 June for 15 refugee women from South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The programme aims to support refugee weavers in Alexandria by providing them with the Sadu traditional weaving skills.

During the workshop, participants acquired Sadu skills, received designs to support their work and will be able to market their products under the MADE51 initiative as soon as they start the production process. Shaikha Bibi Duaij Jaber AlAli Al Sabah, the chairwoman of the board of directors of AlSadu Society members and instructors, Ms. Masirah Al-Enizi and Ms. Seeta Al-Mirri paid the participating refugees and asylum-seekers a visit in Alexandria to launch the collaboration with UNHCR and open the workshop.

In preparation for this event, UNHCR, in coordination with “Yadawee” and” Caritas” Alexandria, identified refugees and asylum-seekers and provided logistical and management support during the training and production period. Following the successful completion of the workshop, refugees will be able to earn a sustainable income through their crafts, based on fair trade conditions and with protection assurance from UNHCR. Refugees often leave behind their livelihoods when fleeing violence, however, they carry with them their traditions, skills, knowledge, and craftsmanship. Egypt is home to more than 280,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers from 66 countries. Slightly more than half of them are from Syria, followed by Sudan, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Yemen, and Iraq. Most refugees and asylum-seekers in Egypt live in urban areas of Greater Cairo and the North Coast amongst their host communities.

UNHCR works to promote the economic inclusion of those forced to flee their homes by building their livelihoods through market-oriented programs.

MADE 51 is an initiative that aims at uplifting refugee artisans through income, skills, and linkages; keeping cultural traditions alive; growing local ethical enterprises; introducing unique products to the marketplace and revealing refugees as talented positive contributors. MADE51 offers refugee artisans a way to earn an income and the opportunity to rebuild their livelihoods and creates a way for refugees to sustain artistic traditions and preserve their culture.

Al Sadu Society is a non-profit self-sustained organization that is dedicated to preserving, documenting, and promoting the rich and diverse textile heritage of Kuwait, from the nomadic Bedouin weaving of the desert through to the urban weaving of the town.