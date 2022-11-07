Through their eyes: Climate change and economic inequality in the MENA region

Based on a Regional Hearing on Climate Change and Economic Inequality in the MENA and the Arab region facilitated by ESCWA, Save the Children, and UNFPA, with 44 children and adolescents from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, the State of Palestine, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabic, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, this booklet includes reflections from children and adolescents. It highlights their experiences, the climate action work they are already leading, the support they request from decision-makers, and their recommendations for furthering climate action in the region. The booklet also contains insights from the youth as well as their artwork.