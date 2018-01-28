Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - October 2017: Education

As at the end of October, more than 1 million Syrian children across the region are enrolled in formal education in schools located in camps and host communities. Additionally, over 95,000 Syrian children are enrolled in non-formal education. Some highlights of the Education Sector across the region in October include:

The new 2017-2018 school year has started. In Egypt, more than 160 children with special needs were assisted to enroll in schools that meets their educational and care needs. In addition 800 UASCs were assisted to enroll in schools. In Iraq, 70% of refugee children enrolled either in formal and non-formal education programme by end of October. In Jordan, Learning for All Campaign reached 126,707 school aged children including 16,876 out-of-school children. Since August, 34,461 children were supported with registration through Catch Up centres and Drop Out centres. Learning support services have reached more than 107,000 children since the beginning of the year. In Lebanon, prior to the official opening of public schools for the new academic year, 3RP partners distributed school supplies to 450,000 Lebanese and Syrian refugee children in support of their enrolment in 1,282 Lebanese public schools. In Turkey, as of end October over 588,500 Syrian refugee children were enrolled in temporary education centres and Turkish public schools across the country, a 23 per cent increase compared to 2016.