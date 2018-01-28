Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Education

As at the end of November, some 1.2 million Syrian children across the region are enrolled in formal education in schools located in camps and host communities. Additionally, over 96,000 Syrian children are enrolled in non-formal education.

Some highlights of the Education Sector across the region in November include:

In Jordan, a total of 5,802 additional children were enrolled in non-formal education (both drop-out and catch-up programmes) in the month of November.

In Egypt, 3RP partners continue to provide children with Education Grants to facilitate their enrolment in public, and special needs schools. During November, approximately 74 children with special needs were assisted to enroll in schools that meets their educational and care needs while 407 UASCs were assisted to enrol in schools in their local communities.

In Iraq, a pilot e-leaning program for 300 Syrian refugee students was initiated in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk. All class materials were installed on an iPad which is introduced in the class three times a week.