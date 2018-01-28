28 Jan 2018

Syria: 3RP Regional Monthly Dashboard - November 2017: Education

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (222.03 KB)

As at the end of November, some 1.2 million Syrian children across the region are enrolled in formal education in schools located in camps and host communities. Additionally, over 96,000 Syrian children are enrolled in non-formal education.

Some highlights of the Education Sector across the region in November include:

In Jordan, a total of 5,802 additional children were enrolled in non-formal education (both drop-out and catch-up programmes) in the month of November.

In Egypt, 3RP partners continue to provide children with Education Grants to facilitate their enrolment in public, and special needs schools. During November, approximately 74 children with special needs were assisted to enroll in schools that meets their educational and care needs while 407 UASCs were assisted to enrol in schools in their local communities.

In Iraq, a pilot e-leaning program for 300 Syrian refugee students was initiated in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk. All class materials were installed on an iPad which is introduced in the class three times a week.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.