18 May 2018

Statement by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, on the opening of Rafah crossing throughout the month of Ramadan

Report
from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
Published on 18 May 2018

“I commend Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s decision to maintain the opening of Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Egypt, in both directions, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

This is an important and encouraging step by Egypt and I hope that the security situation will allow for a more regular movement. Not only will Rafah’s extended opening contribute to de-escalating the explosive atmosphere in the Strip, it will also help ease the humanitarian burden on Palestinians in Gaza.”

