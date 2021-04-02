Showcasing better crops for Egypt

ICARDA and Egypt partners the Agricultural Research Center (ARC) invited leading scientists, agronomists, and farmers to a field day at the ICARDA/ARC Sids Crop Research station, to showcase climate-smart and high-yielding new varieties of crops crucial to food security in Egypt.

Mr. Aly Abousabaa, ICARDA's Director General explained how the new crops being developed through partnerships with country research institutions are tailored to regional challenges.

“These new improved varieties contribute to improving food and nutrition security not just in Egypt, but across all the dry areas,” he said. “It is with the early inclusion of national research partners and the farmers themselves, that makes sure our innovations are tailored to the context they are meant for”.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Biradar, who leads ICARDA’s research team on GeoAgro and the digitalization of research, emphasized the importance of field stations like at Sids to demonstrate the viability of new crop varieties to local farmers and improve national scale-up.

“This is the most efficient way for farmers to observe how sturdy and high-yielding the varieties we develop in the lab can be, once cultivated in the field,” he said, adding that broad adoption by farmers across Egypt paves the way for wider scaling of successful new crop varieties.

Bezaiet Dessalegn a Social Scientist at ICARDA who leads the GIZ-funded iNASHR project explained that in Arabic, “Nashr” means dissemination.