She Feeds the World Egypt Baseline Report 2020

This report presents the findings for She Feeds the World (SFtW) Project implemented by Care International in Egypt, on Food and Nutrition Security. The project seeks to address and improve the food security and nutrition of poor rural households, with a strong emphasis on women and youth small-scale producers. The main target of the project is 10,000 households and it will directly reach 65,000 women of reproductive age, men and children under two years of age and indirectly benefit 325,000 individuals in the Beheira, Giza, Beni Suef and Minya Governorates. Funded through the PepsiCo Foundation, SFtW is being implemented in Egypt in the period between 2019 and 2022. The main objectives of the project are to improve access to nutritious food in households and communities with a focus on proper nutrition for infants and women of reproductive age; increase access to resources, technical assistance, and markets and integration of good agricultural practices for small-scale farmers to improve agricultural yields with a focus on increasing women’s capacity and access to knowledge and resources; promote private and public-sector engagement to strengthen systems and services for food security and improved nutrition health outcomes; promote water conservation and replenishment among small-scale farmers in Minya in the community around PepsiCo’s facility [101 pages].