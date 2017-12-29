29 Dec 2017

Secretary-General Condemns ‘Horrific’ Attack outside Church in Egypt

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 29 Dec 2017 View Original

SG/SM/18844
29 DECEMBER 2017

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns today’s attack outside Mar Mina church in the Helwan district, south of Cairo. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured. The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today’s horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice.

For information media. Not an official record.

