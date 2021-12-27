Egypt + 1 more

The Provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Arab Republic of Egypt through the COVAX facility

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Egypt, as part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt. On December 27, the first batch of these vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Egypt.

These vaccines are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt. Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19.

