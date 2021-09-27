Protection for Syrian and non-Syrian Refugees in Alexandria and Cairo, Egypt End-line Study, July 2021

Objective

This end-line study aims at measuring the achievement of the objectives and outcomes. The main aim of the project entitled “Protection for Syrian and non-Syrian Refugees in Alexandria and Cairo, Egypt” is to achieve safe and dignified life for Syrian and non-Syrian refugee and vulnerable host community women, children and youth living in displacement. This project was funded by the Bureau of Population Refugees and Migration (BPRM).

Methodology

Eventually, the end-line study design is based on Mixed Methods (MM) –Qualitative (QUAL) and Quantitative (QUAN) methods. In particular, the consultancy team used a convergent design, where the mixed method design involved the combination of quantitative and qualitative techniques, as well as specific mixed-method techniques, at different stages of the evaluation process. The consultant team used a multi-stage random sampling based on Governorate, Gender, Age Groups (Adults and Children), and Nationality. The total sample who participated in the end-line activities amounted to 446 persons (Treatment: 232 Children, 178 Adults, and Control: 36), (239+ from Cairo and 171+ from Alex). The consultant team took into account the different educational levels, socio-economic classes and nationality diversity within the same location. Furthermore, 104 persons participated in the end-line qualitative activities.