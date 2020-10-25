Partnering with GFF 2020, Sawiris Foundation & UNHCR Celebrate their Collaboration, Announce 2021 – 2022 Commitment to Refugee Children in Egypt

Cairo, 25 October 2020

In partnership with El Gouna Film Festival 2020, and under the slogan of "Cinema for Humanity," Sawiris Foundation and the UN Refugee Agency in Egypt, UNHCR, are organizing today a panel discussion and a high-level networking event to celebrate their 2020 collaboration and confirm their 2021-2022 commitment to support marginalized refugee children in Egypt.

The networking reception, which takes place at the Festival Plaza today, will be attended by Mrs. Yousriya Loza – Sawiris, Founder and Chairwoman of the Board of Sawiris Foundation, Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Founder and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Sawiris Foundation, Chairman of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding, and Eng. Samih Sawiris, Founder and Board Member of the Sawiris Foundation and Chairman of Orascom Development Holding, in addition to celebrities and industry professionals.

During the reception, Mr. Karim Atassi, UNHCR Representative to Egypt and to the League of Arab States and Eng. Samih Sawiris, representing Sawiris Foundation for Social Development will sign a partnership agreement to support refugee children for the next two years.

“Being aware of the humanitarian crisis that touches tens of thousands of families in the region, it is our duty to support the refugee and marginalized children in Egypt. They all deserve safety, proper health care and education, as basic needs that would help them have a better tomorrow. It is together with the UNHCR and its vast network that we can positively impact the lives of refugee children, creating hope, providing opportunities and improving prospects for their futures,” commented Eng. Samih Sawiris.

This will be the second agreement to be signed this year between UNHCR and SFSD, solidifying and furthering the commitment to supporting vulnerable refugees in Egypt.

Earlier in 2020, SFSD made a generous contribution of EGP 15 million that supported more than 2,800 refugee households in Egypt, identified by UNHCR as highly vulnerable in the face of COVID-19.

“UNHCR is grateful to the support the Sawiris Foundation provided at a critical time this year to support thousands of refugee families affected by COVID-19 crisis. This is the beginning of a long-term partnership between UNHCR and the Sawiris Foundation and both of us are committed to continue to provide crucial assistance to the most vulnerable refugees in Egypt, especially to refugee children in 2021 and 2022,” said Mr. Atassi.

The event is preceded by a panel discussion titled “Children Matter: A Better Today for a Brighter Tomorrow” at the TUB Campus El Gouna. Moderated by the famous TV presenter Raya Abirached, the panel features a virtual talk with acclaimed film director Nadine Labaki, and brings together Mr. Atassi, Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary General, and Head of Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States, Eng. Noura Selim, Executive Director of SFSD and Syrian actress and UNHCR High Profile Supporter Kinda Alloush. The panelists will focus on the role of humanitarian organizations, policymakers, cultural elites and film industry in raising awareness and helping to ensure that plights of refugee children are well addressed.

Egypt is home to approximately 260,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers representing 57 nationalities; 40 percent of them are children aged under 18. The majority of them live in urban areas alongside host communities, where UNHCR works with government authorities, local and international NGOs and foundations to provide and enhance access to protection services, health care and education.

About Sawiris Foundation for Social Development (SFSD)

Since its inception in 2001, as one of the first family-funded foundations in Egypt, SFSD addressed many pressing developmental issues in Egypt such as poverty, unemployment, health and education. For almost 20 years, SFSD has created an obvious difference in the lives of 300,000 Egyptians in 24 governorates. This was done through the economic and social empowerment interventions, education and scholarships, with a total fund of 1.4 billion EGP. Through numerous successful partnerships, the SFSD, has also contributed in underpinning the relationship with the social society organization in Egypt.

About UNHCR Egypt

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, asylum seekers, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

UNHCR has been working in Egypt since 1954 and it provides protection services such as registration, documentation, refugee status determination and resettlement. UNHCR also provides different types of financial assistance to the most vulnerable persons registered with the office. Refugees and asylum seekers registered with the office are mainly from Syria, Eastern and Sub-Saharan Africa, Iraq and Yemen.

