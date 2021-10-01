Managing diseases in animals to prevent health crisis in humans: FAO supports Egypt to fight zoonotic disease and antimicrobial resistance threats

Recognizing the global threat posed by emerging and re-emerging infectious zoonotic diseases, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) established the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) in Egypt in 2007 following the health crisis caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in 2005. Through the ECTAD unit, FAO has been providing support to the Government of Egypt in order to improve the prevention, early detection and rapid response capacity of animal health systems to address health risks at the interfaces through fostering the One Health approach.

FAO in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development has implemented 17 projects worth a total of USD 24 million since 2007 in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. These projects have provided enormous support to the General Organization for Veterinary Services and the Animal Health Research Institute to prevent, detect and respond to HPAI outbreaks as well as enhance the capacity of the animal health system in surveillance, diagnostics, biosecurity, workforce development and institutional capacity development to address infectious zoonotic diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

This book sheds light on these efforts in the period from 2007 to 2020.