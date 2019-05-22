GIEWS Country Brief: Egypt 22-May-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Increased wheat harvest forecast in 2019

Slightly above-average import requirements forecast for 2018/19 marketing year

Food price inflation eased in April 2019

The 2019 wheat harvest started in early May and will be completed by June. Harvest of the minor barley crop is about to be completed.

Cereals are grown on irrigated fields, yielding relatively stable harvests. About 1.37 million hectares were planted with wheat in the 2018/19 crop year, slightly above the 1.3 million hectares planted in the previous year encouraged by higher Government procurement prices. The 2019 wheat production is forecast at 9.2 million tonnes, up by 5 percent compared to last year and slightly above the average on the account of favourable winter weather conditions, increased area and continued use of improved seeds. The 2019 cereal production is forecast at 22 million tonnes, about the same as in 2018, but about 6 percent below the average due to the decline in rice production as the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation continues to set limits on the area planted with rice to save water. Farmers not complying with the instructions face fines. Despite constraints on the planted area, new domestically developed early maturing rice varieties have the potential to increase yields.

The 2019 wheat procurement season runs from 15 April to 15 June and the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) aims to purchase 3.7 million tonnes, up from 3.3 million tonnes purchased in the previous year. Until 12 May, some 1.6 million tonnes of wheat were purchased. The procurement prices are derived from a moving average of prices paid for imported wheat in the previous two months. The 2019 procurement prices announced in March 2019 range from USD 251-263 per tonne (EGP 655-685 per ardeb or 150 kg) based on quality and moisture levels, up from USD 213-224 per tonne (EGP 570-600 per ardeb or 150 kg) applied in 2018.