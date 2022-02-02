Egypt UNHCR Operational Update, July –September 2021

Egypt hosts 266,726 refugees and asylum-seekers from 63 countries of origin. Approximately 37 percent of all refugees and asylum-seekers in Egypt are children.

UNHCR Egypt is the largest refugee status determination (RSD) operation globally. Most refugees and asylum-seekers are in urban areas of Greater Cairo and on the North Coast.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR Egypt adapted delivery modalities of its activities, while continuing to provide critical assistance and protection support.