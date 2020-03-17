Egypt
Egypt - Severe weather update (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2020)
Following the severe weather and widespread floods that hit the country over the last week, the number of deaths has increased to 21 people.
Most of the fatalities occurred across the rural localities, however Cairo has been hit with rain up to 61 mm/day.
- Power and water outages, suspension of schools, public offices, and train services have been reported.
- Drier conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.