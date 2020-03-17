Egypt

Egypt - Severe weather update (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2020)

  • Following the severe weather and widespread floods that hit the country over the last week, the number of deaths has increased to 21 people.

  • Most of the fatalities occurred across the rural localities, however Cairo has been hit with rain up to 61 mm/day.

  • Power and water outages, suspension of schools, public offices, and train services have been reported.
  • Drier conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.

