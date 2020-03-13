Egypt

Egypt - Severe weather (EMAEG, Media)

  • Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least 5 people.

  • According to media, 2 people died and 5 were injured in Qena Governorate (central Egypt). An additional 3 fatalities occurred in New Valley, Menofia, and Esna Governorates. The train service is suspended nationwide, as heavy rain caused a train collision in northern Giza, injuring 13 people.

  • Several key highways and some public infrastructure, including seaports and international airports were closed. Schools and government offices will also remain closed on 13-14 March.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thuderstorms are forecast over Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the north-west coast, and Sinai regions.

