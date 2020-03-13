Egypt - Severe weather (EMAEG, Media)

Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least 5 people.

According to media, 2 people died and 5 were injured in Qena Governorate (central Egypt). An additional 3 fatalities occurred in New Valley, Menofia, and Esna Governorates. The train service is suspended nationwide, as heavy rain caused a train collision in northern Giza, injuring 13 people.

Several key highways and some public infrastructure, including seaports and international airports were closed. Schools and government offices will also remain closed on 13-14 March.