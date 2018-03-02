02 Mar 2018

Egypt: North Sinai attack: Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update, DREF n° MDREG014

Published on 29 Nov 2017 View Original
Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update announces a no-cost extension of 3 months to the operation to complete distribution of food parcels. This DREF operation supports Egyptian Red Crescent to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Rawda village following the attack on November 24, 2017. The original plan was to distribute food parcels in January 2018 followed by a second distribution by late February 2018. The first distribution was first postponed until February because other ERC purchased stocks were used. However, security conditions have hindered access since early February, so distributions are put on hold.

While items under this DREF have been purchased, packed and transported to North Sinai on the 7 February, their distribution is not feasible at this stage. Currently, all items are stocked at ERC warehouse in Ismailia and Cairo branches. ERC has been requested to be ready and in stand by for distribution as soon as is possible.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 24th of November 2017, a bomb and gun attack against a mosque in al-Rawda Village (Bir Al Abed locality) in North Sinai took place. The attack targeted people during Friday (Gomaa) prayer when hundreds were inside the mosque. The attack resulted in more than 300 deaths, 138 injured including children and more than 500 families bereaved of loved ones and sources of income. Twenty-seven children lost their lives leaving 15 mothers mourning. More than 50 houses encountered remarkable damages due to the random shooting around the mosque. Ambulances were exposed to armed attack and two health workers have been killed.

