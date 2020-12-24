Egypt: ICRC, Egyptian Red Crescent provide humanitarian assistance to families most affected by COVID-19

Cairo (ICRC / ERC) – The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has distributed food and hygiene parcels to 1,500 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 governorates across Egypt.

The relief assistance aims to alleviate the consequences of the pandemic and the preventive measures that followed. It is meant to support the Egyptian families whose livelihoods were negatively impacted by the preventive measures, or those who have lost family members to the virus.

The aid was distributed in the governorates of Giza, Qalyoubia, Menoufia, Beni Suef, Alexandria Marsa Matrouh, Qena, Luxor, Aswan and New Valley. Teams from the ERC and ICRC also held awareness sessions during the distribution missions on how to protect oneself from COVID-19 and to curb the spread of the virus.

Both the ERC and the ICRC are part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. They work in close cooperation to provide humanitarian support and undertake efforts to reunite families or re-establish contact between family members after they’ve been separated because of conflict, other situations of violence, natural or man-made disasters, or migration.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Egypt, the ICRC has worked on supporting the ERC’s efforts to respond to the pandemic by providing advice, training and donations of personal protective equipment. The ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization that is present in more than 90 countries around the world, including Egypt, where it has been operating for over 100 years.