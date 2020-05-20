Egypt: ICRC donates vital medical and protective supplies to North Sinai, Red Crescent amid COVID-19

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has donated essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to support the ERC’s efforts in the national response to Covid-19 in Egypt.

Minister of Social Solidarity and Vice Chairman of the ERC Nevine Al-Kabbaj expressed appreciation for the ICRC aid, which is worth more than LE 1 million, and slated the medical supplies for use in health facilities in North Sinai in coordination with North Sinai’s governor Abdel-Fadil Shosha.

"We would like to thank the ICRC for this important donation, which comes in light of our fruitful partnership and that will help the ERC’s efforts in these challenging times," said Executive Director of the ERC Ramy Al-Nazer following a signing ceremony to mark the event, held at the ERC headquarters in Cairo.

The ICRC and the ERC are part of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement which works on alleviating human suffering, especially during emergencies.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Egypt, the ICRC has been in close contact with the ERC to provide support, advice, and training to staff and volunteers in light of the ERC’s important role in the national response to COVID-19" said Ronald Ofteringer, Head of ICRC Cairo Delegation.

In Egypt, the ERC and the ICRC are working together, bound by the principles of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need without any distinction based on gender, religious or ethnic background, with the purpose of protecting human life and health.

The ICRC, in cooperation with the ERC, has carried out four assistance distributions to thousands of households in North Sinai to alleviate the consequences for the families affected by the events in the area.

The ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization, present in more than 90 countries around the world, including Egypt, where it has been working for over 100 years.