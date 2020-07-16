Egypt: Flash Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Operation Update DREF n° MDREG015

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Egypt has caused significant delays in the implementation of the DREF requiring the need to request an extension of the DREF to ensure the activities can be fully implemented. To date, no items have been procured due to the delays from COVID-19 and additional delays with the tenders and purchasing of items. The items are currently in the process of being procured and are expected to be delivered by mid-July for distribution to the identified targeted population.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On March 11, 2020, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority - stated that the situation during the period 12 – 14 March 2020 will witness heavy rains with potential floods. The government has appealed the citizens not to leave their homes and closed several major roads between the provinces, disrupting government, public and private sectors.

On 11 March 2020, the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) issued an emergency alert and activated its Central Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as well as the Emergency Operations Rooms at the Branches.

The continued severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least 40 people. According to Ministry of Social Solidarity (MoSS), 10 people died and more than 400 injured in Cairo, three people died and five were injured in Qena Governorate (central Egypt). The remaining fatalities occurred in Giza, Ismailia, Sharkeia, New Valley, Menofia, and South Sinai Governorates, 12.

The train service was suspended nationwide, as heavy rain caused a train collision in northern Giza, injuring 13 people.

The official figures reported by the MoSS on the number of people affected by the floods in the country estimates 20,000 people (4,000 families). ERC conducted a rapid assessment at the most affected locations in the Governorates: Cairo,

Giza, Beni Suef, Ismailia and Faiyum. As the rest of the affected people are located in various areas within the governorates, MoSS and some local NGOs have conducted the needs assessment in those affected areas. Several key highways and some public infrastructure, including seaports and international airports were closed. Schools and government offices remained closed on 13-14 March 2020.