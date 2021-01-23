Egypt: Flash Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDREG015

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On March 11, 2020, the Egyptian Meteorological Authority - stated that the situation during the period 12 – 14 March 2020 will witness heavy rains with potential floods. The government has appealed the citizens not to leave their homes and closed several major roads between the provinces, disrupting government, public and private sectors.

On 11 March 2020, the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) issued an emergency alert and activated its Central Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as well as the Emergency Operations Rooms at the Branches.

The continued severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least 40 people. According to Ministry of Social Solidarity (MoSS), 10 people died and more than 400 injured in Cairo, three people died and five were injured in Qena Governorate (central Egypt). The remaining fatalities occurred in Giza, Ismailia, Sharkeia, New Valley, Menofia, and South Sinai Governorates, 12.

The train service was suspended nationwide, as heavy rain caused a train collision in northern Giza, injuring 13 people. The official figures reported by the MoSS on the number of people affected by the floods in the country estimates 20,000 people (4,000 families).

As the rest of the affected people are located in various areas within the governorates, MoSS and some local NGOs have conducted the needs assessment in those affected areas. Several key highways and some public infrastructure, including seaports and international airports were closed. Schools and government offices remained closed on 13 and 14 March 2020.

Summary of response

The actions taken by the ERC to respond to the disaster:

After the government’s declaration of the emergency alert, ERC activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC has remained open 24/7 for any emergency and to follow up on all activities of the DREF. Additionally, 100 ERTs in 27 branches were activated with an average of 500 volunteers mobilized.

ERC supported the evacuation of 684 people into the assembly points. There were 2,926 people hosted in 19 evacuation centers in Cairo, Giza, Beni Suef and Faiyum.

ERC also supported the evacuation of 38 migrants to move to an evacuation center in “6th of October” school. They obtained hygiene kits, hot meals, clothes, blankets, mattresses and pillows. 2,247 people were assisted by ERC with First Aid services and received blankets, mattresses, pillows, clothes, hygiene kits and hot meals.