Egypt Factsheet, February 2022

Egypt hosts 273,152 refugees and asylum-seekers from 65 countries of origin. Most refugees and asylum-seekers are located in urban areas of Greater Cairo and on the North Coast.

UNHCR Egypt is the largest refugee status determination (RSD) operation globally. Around 37 per cent of all refugees and asylumseekers in Egypt are children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR Egypt adapted its activities to the evolving situation, continuing to provide critical assistance and protection support.